But who is the real figure behind the character of Van den Bogerd in the series, and what happened to her?

Read on for everything you need to know about Angela van den Bogerd, as depicted in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Who is Angela van den Bogerd and what happened to her?

Katherine Kelly as Angela in Mr Bates vs The Post Office ITV/ITV Studios

Angela van den Bogerd is a businesswoman who was a central figure at the hearings surrounding the Post Office scandal, due to her various roles at the organisation over 33 years.

At one time, she was its head of partnerships, before being appointed as the organisation's business improvement director in 2018.

Van den Bogerd had reportedly been handling complaints about Horizon since 2010, and had sat on a working group to deal with the scandal since 2014.

The judge in court hearings, Rt Hon Justice Fraser, criticised the testimony Van den Bogerd gave during said hearings, saying that she "did not give me frank evidence, and sought to obfuscate matters, and mislead me".

She left her job with the Post Office in 2020, before being appointed later that year by the Football Association of Wales as its head of people.

Her appointment to the role was controversial, and was cited as one of the reasons for a no confidence motion in the association's chief executive, Jonathan Ford.

After Ford departed the association, Van den Bogerd left her position there in March 2021, mere months after her appointment.

Who plays Angela van den Bogerd in Mr Bates vs The Post Office?

Katherine Kelly. ITV/ITV Studios

Angela van den Bogerd is played by Katherine Kelly in Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Kelly has previously had roles in series including Mr Selfridge, Happy Valley, The Night Manager, Class, Strike Back, Murdertown, Gentleman Jack, Criminal UK, Liar and The Long Shadow, while she is perhaps still best-known for having played Becky in Coronation Street.

