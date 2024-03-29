"I’m looking forward to embarking on a Shetland adventure," Hart said of his casting. "It’s a place I’ve always wanted to visit and to do so with this incredible drama is wonderful.”

Regan added: "I’m thrilled be joining the cast of Shetland which is such a beloved BBC drama. My character and his family are at the heart of this dark and twisting storyline and I’m looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.

"The opportunity to visit the Shetland Isles was also a real pull to the part as well as working with the likes of Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell.”

Other guest stars in the new season will include Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes), Robert Jack (Annika), Nalini Chetty (Karen Pirie), Jimmy Yuill (Guilt, ) and Lesley Hart (Granite Harbour).

Meanwhile, alongside Jensen and O'Donnell, a number of other familiar faces will also be back to reprise their roles, including Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe and Anne Kidd as Cora McLean.

The returning cast is rounded out by Angus Miller as Donnie, Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder, Tibu Fortes as PF Harry Lamont, Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant and Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns.

DI Tosh McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) and DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) in Shetland. BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Jamie Simpson

The six-part run will be Jensen's second as DI Calder after taking over as the show's lead from Douglas Henshall following his departure at the end of season 7.

According to the BBC, the season will see Calder "thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh’s (O’Donnell) goes missing".

The synopsis continues: "The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

It was announced earlier in March that Shetland had been recommissioned for not just one but two more runs, with season 9 expected to air later in 2024.

Speaking at the time of the double series renewal, Jensen said: “I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

She added: "The Shetland Isles are breathtaking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

The new season of Shetland will be written by lead writer Paul Logue and Denise Paul, and will be directed by Andrew Cumming (Out of Darkness) and Ruth Paxton (A Banquet).

Shetland seasons 1-8 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

