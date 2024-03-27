He tells her that he's written a poem about her, one which could also be a song - adding that he accidentally got caught up in a riot because he was working out the poem, and that he was hit over the head by a policeman.

Dante asks whether he's wasting his time with her, and tells her that he only comes to the store as an excuse to see her. She tells him that he's not wasting his time - "not completely".

He walks out of the shop jubilant as Blondie's The Tide Is High plays. You can watch the clip right here now.

This Town follows Dante as he sets about putting together a band during the ska and 2 tone era in the Midlands, while charting his family's personal drama.

It also explores the political unrest at the time, with Dante's brother and cousin getting caught up in it.

Fiona star Parks spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively about the show, and explained how Fiona's role at the record store, and the show's focus on music, connects with the evolving relationship between Dante and Fiona.

She explained: "It was quite nice because the first time you see Fiona was actually one of the last scenes I did in the shoot, and then the next time we see her, in the park with Dante, was my very first day of shooting. It was just really nice talking all that through.

"We had a rehearsal day as well, beforehand, but talking that all through with Levi and Paul [Whittington], the director, just to try and figure out at what point we are meeting them at.

"Because obviously they know each other already, they go to college together, but why has this fascination with him and her, between them, started now?

"And how much do we give away about how they feel towards one another? It's really beautiful that music and love is so intertwined with their relationship and where we meet them. Love is the way in and music is the kind of path towards the future.

"But I don't know where it could leave, you need to make up your own mind towards the end of the show. But music becomes the big love for all of them, within the whole group, that’s the sort of glue between them."

This Town will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 31st March, while the first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm.

This Town will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 31st March, while the first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm.

