National Television Awards 2024 winners revealed – live updates
Will your favourites come out on top?
The National Television Awards 2024 is finally here, celebrating the greatest shows and most entertaining individuals of the past year in entertainment.
The event has taken place for almost 30 years, with the winners in most categories being decided by general public voting in the weeks leading up to the big ceremony.
The notable exceptions to this are the Special Recognition Award – which recognises exceptional achievement over many years – and the Impact Award.
The latter is reserved for shows that get the country talking and leave a mark on the television landscape for years to come, with this year's recipient Mr Bates vs The Post Office thoroughly fitting that bill – prompting major strides in a long campaign for justice.
Elsewhere, there are nominations for the likes of Baby Reindeer, Fool Me Once, Red Eye and One Day, with EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Casualty battling it out in the hotly contested Serial Drama category.
Read on for a list of all the winners as they're announced in this year's NTAs – updated live throughout the ceremony. Refresh for the latest winner news.
National Television Awards 2024 winners so far
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (Vera)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once)
Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) [WINNER]
Vicky McClure (Trigger Point)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! [WINNER]
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
The Graham Norton Show
The Masked Singer
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson's Farm
Gogglebox
Sort Your Life Out [WINNER]
The Martin Lewis Money Show
The Yorkshire Vet
New Drama
Baby Reindeer
Fool Me Once
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
One Day
Red Eye
Reality Competition
Celebrity Big Brother
Love Island
Race Across the World
The Apprentice
The Traitors
Authored Documentary
Beckham
Kate Garraway: Derek's Story
Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C
Robbie Williams
Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
The Crown
Trigger Point
Vera
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Stacey Solomon
Serial Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Expert
Anton Du Beke
David Attenborough
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Torvill & Dean
Serial Drama Performance
Angela Wynter (Yolande, EastEnders)
David Neilson (Roy, Coronation Street)
Diane Parish (Denise, EastEnders)
Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle, Emmerdale)
Peter Ash (Paul, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
Beat the Chasers
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Richard Osman's House of Games
The 1% Club
Daytime
Deal or No Deal
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Mrs Brown's Boys
Not Going Out
The Gentlemen
Talent Show
Britain's Got Talent
MasterChef
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Voice UK
Special Recognition
TBA
Impact
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
