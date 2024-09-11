The notable exceptions to this are the Special Recognition Award – which recognises exceptional achievement over many years – and the Impact Award.

The latter is reserved for shows that get the country talking and leave a mark on the television landscape for years to come, with this year's recipient Mr Bates vs The Post Office thoroughly fitting that bill – prompting major strides in a long campaign for justice.

Elsewhere, there are nominations for the likes of Baby Reindeer, Fool Me Once, Red Eye and One Day, with EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Casualty battling it out in the hotly contested Serial Drama category.

Read on for a list of all the winners as they're announced in this year's NTAs – updated live throughout the ceremony. Refresh for the latest winner news.

National Television Awards 2024 winners so far

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (Vera)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once)

Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) [WINNER]

Vicky McClure (Trigger Point)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! [WINNER]

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson's Farm

Gogglebox

Sort Your Life Out [WINNER]

The Martin Lewis Money Show

The Yorkshire Vet

Toby Jones as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV

New Drama

Baby Reindeer

Fool Me Once

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

One Day

Red Eye

Reality Competition

Celebrity Big Brother

Love Island

Race Across the World

The Apprentice

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Beckham

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C

Robbie Williams

Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

The Crown

Trigger Point

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Stacey Solomon

Serial Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Expert

Anton Du Beke

David Attenborough

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Torvill & Dean

Serial Drama Performance

Angela Wynter (Yolande, EastEnders)

David Neilson (Roy, Coronation Street)

Diane Parish (Denise, EastEnders)

Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle, Emmerdale)

Peter Ash (Paul, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

Beat the Chasers

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Richard Osman's House of Games

The 1% Club

Daytime

Deal or No Deal

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Mrs Brown's Boys

Not Going Out

The Gentlemen

Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent

MasterChef

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Voice UK

Special Recognition

TBA

Impact

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

