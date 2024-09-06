The drama, which aired in January of this year on ITV1 and ITVX, told the real life story of the Post Office Scandal, and led to a change in the law, with the then-prime minister, Rishi Sunak, announcing that the government would quash the wrongful convictions.

NTA host Joel Dommett said of Mr Bates vs The Post Office being given the Impact Award: "It's not often that a drama comes along and creates a huge cultural shift. The fact that Mr Bates Vs The Post office got politicians talking and changed legislation is huge. It’s a reminder of the power of television.

"Every now and then a programme comes along and reminds you how important it is that these shows exist."

Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The last time the Impact Award was presented at the NTAs was in 2020, when it was won by Gavin & Stacey following that show's 2019 Christmas special.

The NTAs are the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen exclusively by viewers, with the national vote results being revealed live on the night.

The NTAs will take place in the same week that ITV is airing a follow-up documentary to Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which will focus on the real-world impact the drama had after it was released.

The 2024 National Television Awards will take place on Wednesday 11th September at The O2 in London. Head over to the NTAs website for tickets.

