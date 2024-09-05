The upcoming six-part season will feature three murder mysteries spanning across two-episode instalments, with Sosanya, Womack and Robinson starring in episodes 3 and 4 and Quarshie in episodes 5 and 6.

Details of their characters are still being kept under wraps, but it's clear drama will follow them.

Samantha Womack in The Marlow Murder Club. U

Life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal after the events of season 1, but things aren't tranquil for long when Judith, Suzie and Becks are called back to solve a new host of crimes.

The synopsis continues: "From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there's no rest for our sleuthing trio.

Patrick Robinson in The Marlow Murder Club. U

"Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik in her official investigations."

Additional guests stars include Tom Stourton (Stath Lets Flats), Caroline Langrishe (Lovejoy) and James Wilby (Poldark) as Tristram Bailey, Lady Bailey and Sir Peter Bailey.

As well as Patrick Robinson (Shetland) as Phil Wingrove, Elizabeth Bennett (Doctors) features as Ursula, Camilla Beeput (Hijack) as Jackie and James Gaddas (Hollyoaks) as Harry.

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will air on U and U&DRAMA in 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on U.

