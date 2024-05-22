On the announcement of the new series, Drama channel director Emma Ayech said: "The Marlow Murder Club was our first original commission to air on Drama and has proven to be a huge hit for the channel.

"The intricate storylines and compelling characters have resonated with our audience, and it’s great news that we can share more of that in series two, which promises more murders, suspense, and clever sleuthing!"

Fans of the show will understandably be delighted at the news, but when exactly can we expect The Marlow Murder Club to return and who will feature in the second season? Read on to find out.

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV/Ray Burmiston

There's no confirmed release date for The Marlow Murder Club season 2 just yet but we do know that the new season will be on our screens in 2025 and is set to kick off filming this summer.

As for a specific release date, according to a press release for the new season, The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will be available to watch "following the launch of U in the summer" and will be air on U&DRAMA as well as U, which has been re-branded from UKTV Play. So, we could be looking at an autumn 2025 release window.

On the announcement of the renewal news, head of drama for UKTV Helen Perry said: "Monumental Television and Robert Thorogood's female-led mystery thriller The Marlow Murder Club proved to be such a smash hit with viewers that we just had to bring it back for a second season. We're delighted to be re-joining Judith Potts and the gang for more fun and puzzle-solving drama, and we know our viewers will love it too.”

Actually, though, fans of the show have been holding out hope for a second season ever since series star Jo Martin revealed that it could be on the cards earlier this year.

Martin told Digital Spy: "Well, if I was a betting lady, I would say that there's a very good chance, especially after seeing the episode yesterday for the first time. It's phenomenal. It's really good."

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 cast

As for who will be returning for a second instalment of The Marlow Murder Club, all the leading ladies will be back for more crime-solving action. Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan will all reprise their roles as Judith, Suzie and Becks while Natalie Dew will also return as DCI Tanika Malik.

As for any other returning characters or new faces, there's been no word just yet. For now, the confirmed cast list for The Marlow Murder Club season 2 is as follows:

Samantha Bond as Judith Potts

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris

Cara Horgan as Becks Starling

Natalie Dew as DCI Tanika Malik

We're sure the new cases in the series will bring in a slew of new characters also but we can also assume for now that Tanika's team will be by her side, also investigating the murders in season 2. Therefore, although it's yet to be confirmed, we'd also expect to see the following cast members return for season 2:

Tijan Sarr as DC Jason Kennedy

Phill Langhorne as DS Brendan Perry

Holli Dempsey as DC Alice Hackett

What will The Marlow Murder Club season 2 be about?

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV/Robbie Gray

The second season of The Marlow Murder Club will see author Robert Thorogood join forces with writers Lucia Haynes (Annika, Vera) and Julia Gilbert (Midsomer Murders, Ridley) on writing duties for the new episodes.

Haynes and Gilbert will each pen a murder mystery that spans two episodes, meaning that there will be three main cases in the new season. The first two episodes of season 2 will be an adaptation of Thorogood's second novel, Death Comes to Marlow, but the other episodes in the season will be brand new stories.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "Life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal after the triple murder that rocked the community. But it’s not long before retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), Vicar’s wife, Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), and dog-walker, Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) are called back into action, when a series of new unsettling crimes befall the local residents.

"From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio.

"Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) in her official investigations."

Is there a trailer for The Marlow Murder Club season 2?

Not yet! As season 2 has just been announced, we can expect more first looks and teasers to be released in due course once filming gets underway this summer. Watch this space.

The Marlow Murder Club is available to watch on UKTV Play now.

