The Marlow Murder Club announces season 2 release date in new trailer
Judith, Suzie and Becks are back on the case.
U&Drama detective series The Marlow Murder Club, which comes from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, is almost back on our screens, and we now know exactly when the second season will start airing.
The first episode of season 2, which reunites key cast members Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew, will air at 8pm on Wednesday 19th March and U&Drama. The full season will also be available to stream on U from that date.
This news comes alongside an exclusive first look at the trailer for RadioTimes.com readers.
In the trailer, we see Judith, Suzie and Becks being officially hired by Tanika as civilian advisors, and going on to investigate more cases in the leafy home counties town.
You can watch the trailer at the top of this article now.
While the first season of the show was made up of two 90-minute episodes, this new season will be formed of six hour-long episodes, with the run being split into three two-parters.
The first two-parter will adapt Thorogood's second book in The Marlow Murder Club series, Death Comes to Marlow, while the other episodes will tell brand new stories, written by new writers Lucia Haynes and Julia Gilbert.
Guest stars set to feature across the new episodes include Nina Sosanya, Samantha Womack, Hugh Quarshie, Patrick Robinson, Tom Stourton, Caroline Langrishe, James Wilby, Elizabeth Bennett, Camilla Beeput and James Gaddas.
Late last year, Horgan said that she and the rest of the team behind the programme have "got hopes for future seasons" beyond season 2, adding that "[we're] hoping that these stories can continue" and that they are "delighted that the audiences are liking it".
The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will air on U&Drama and U from Wednesday 19th March at 8pm, while season 1 is available on U now.
