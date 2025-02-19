As the title change suggests, this will be the first season of the Victorian mystery show not to feature Stuart Martin as William 'the Duke' Wellington, who announced his departure last year, saying he "felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now".

However, there will be a new addition to the cast in the shape of new male lead Tom Durant-Pritchard, who will play an inspector who joins Scotland Yard to fill the Duke's place, and who is not so fond of private detectives.

But the synopsis for the season teases that as the pair begin to cross paths during their work around London, they start to develop mutual respect for one another – and perhaps even an attraction.

Read more:

Executive producer Patty Ishimoto has teased of this season: "There’s a wedding. Eliza goes on a date. The British Secret Service gets involved. A grown man cries like a baby (but not who you’d suspect).

"The ever charming (imprisoned) Patrick Nash finds himself in quite a precarious predicament. Clarence gets a coat. Ivy finds her calling – and it’s not in the kitchen…"

So, it looks like there's a lot for fans to look forward to!

In addition to Phillips, returning cast members for the new run include Cathy Belton as Ivy Woods, Simon Ludders as Mr Potts, Evan McCabe as Oliver Fitzroy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash and Paul Bazely as Clarence.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miss Scarlet will return to U&Alibi at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.