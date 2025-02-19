Miss Scarlet finally confirms season 5 UK release date
This will be the first run without Stuart Martin as William 'the Duke' Wellington.
The UK release date for the fifth season of Miss Scarlet – the series formerly known as Miss Scarlet and the Duke – has finally been revealed, with the period crime drama set to return to U&Alibi at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.
The latest run debuted in the US on PBS Masterpiece on 12th January, but viewers on this side of the pond have had to be a little more patient as they wait to be reunited with Kate Phillips's private detective.
As the title change suggests, this will be the first season of the Victorian mystery show not to feature Stuart Martin as William 'the Duke' Wellington, who announced his departure last year, saying he "felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now".
However, there will be a new addition to the cast in the shape of new male lead Tom Durant-Pritchard, who will play an inspector who joins Scotland Yard to fill the Duke's place, and who is not so fond of private detectives.
But the synopsis for the season teases that as the pair begin to cross paths during their work around London, they start to develop mutual respect for one another – and perhaps even an attraction.
Executive producer Patty Ishimoto has teased of this season: "There’s a wedding. Eliza goes on a date. The British Secret Service gets involved. A grown man cries like a baby (but not who you’d suspect).
"The ever charming (imprisoned) Patrick Nash finds himself in quite a precarious predicament. Clarence gets a coat. Ivy finds her calling – and it’s not in the kitchen…"
So, it looks like there's a lot for fans to look forward to!
In addition to Phillips, returning cast members for the new run include Cathy Belton as Ivy Woods, Simon Ludders as Mr Potts, Evan McCabe as Oliver Fitzroy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash and Paul Bazely as Clarence.
Miss Scarlet will return to U&Alibi at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.
