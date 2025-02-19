Marsha Thomason – who took over from Morven Christie as series lead for season 3 in 2022 – will return as family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend, who will once again be tasked with investigating a shocking crime.

Meanwhile, other regular cast members back for the new season include Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning, Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson and Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke.

There are also new arrivals in the shape of Happy Valley star Olwen May and The Full Monty's Tara Lynne O’Neill, while some more returnees include Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer, Georgia Scholes as his daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes as Jenn’s children Conor and Maddie.

A synopsis for the new run teases: "When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team has another case to solve – Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

"With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, uncovering hidden friendships and secret liaisons as anger rises in the student community."

It continues: "As the intensity increases and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss, and build bridges with her family."

Guest cast for the new series include Leanne Best (The Walk-In, Cold Feet), Neil Maskell (Hijack, Kill List), David Troughton (A Very Peculiar Practice, New Tricks), Stephen Wight (Screw, I May Destroy You) and Ceallach Spellman (Better, White Lines).

The series is co-created and written by Daragh Carville, and the first three episodes of the new run will be directed by actor Shaun Evans – known for his roles on Endeavour and Vigil.

The Bay will return to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 2nd March at 9pm.

