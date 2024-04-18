Now the sole lead of the series, Miss Scarlet is set to meet a new character who could very well be a romantic interest.

The Crown and This Is Going to Hurt actor Tom Durant Pritchard is joining the cast as former soldier and respected DI Alexander Blake.

Alexander is set to join the force at Scotland Yard to replace The Duke, who we will learn has gone to America. It's not long before Alexander meets private detective Miss Scarlet, and isn't shocked to see a woman working as a private eye.

More like this

Miss Scarlet takes that to mean she could be given more cases, but their relationship doesn't get off to the smoothest of starts when, actually, Alexander decides not to allow private eyes to help in his investigations. Talk about awkward.

Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet. PBS

But of course, the pair begin to cross paths around London as they both continue to investigate crimes in the capital, and according to the synopsis, "They can’t help but develop mutual respect for one another, and perhaps even an attraction."

Speaking about his new role in the series, Tom Durant Pritchard said: "I am thrilled to be joining the team and to become part of the Scarlet family. Working with Kate has been a dream and she’s been so welcoming."

Susanne Simpson, executive producer of MASTERPIECE, said: "I can’t wait for the Miss Scarlet fans to meet Alexander Blake and see how he and Eliza will get along. We’re so fortunate to have found Tom Durant Pritchard – he’s the perfect Inspector Blake."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Filming is currently under way in Belgrade, Serbia, and the show is set to return to Alibi in 2025.

When the news of Martin's departure as The Duke was announced last month, it came as a surprise to fans who have been following both titular characters for the past four seasons.

Read more:

Announcing his departure from the series, Martin said in a statement on Thursday 29th February: "It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through [series creator] Rachael [New]’s beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years.

"But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve.

"I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!"

While this is the end of the series tenure for Martin, fans will be excited to learn that many familiar faces will be reprising their role for season 5.

Evan McCabe will return as Detective Fitzroy, as well as Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr Potts and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

Miss Scarlet season 5 will air on Alibi in the UK and on PBS in the US.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.