While the teaser certainly doesn't give too much away, we hear Aureliano Babilonia (Claudio Cataño) as he reads from the mythical diary of Melquiades.

He faces a firing squad but in that moment, he remembers his childhood and a specific afternoon when his father took him to discover ice. The rest of the teaser gives us a sweeping first look at some of the picturesque settings and character introductions to come, as we follow José Arcadio Buendía (Marco González) and Úrsula Iguarán's (Susana Morales) journey.

You can watch the teaser trailer for yourself below.

It's safe to say that in the world of book-to-TV adaptations, One Hundred Years of Solitude is more than a little anticipated due to its sheer critical acclaim and recognition as one of the most significant works in world literature.

Published in 1967, One Hundred Years of Solitude is one of the major works of Gabriel García Márquez, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982. The novel has sold more than 50 million copies and has been translated into more than 40 languages, with many recognising it for its magical realism elements across the multigenerational exploration of the Buendía family.

Per the official Netflix synopsis: "Married against their parents' wishes, cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home.

"Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptise Macondo.

"Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude."

The series was filmed across Colombia in the regions of La Guajira, Magdalena, Cesar, Cundinamarca and Tolima. At 16 episodes long, it may seem like a lot but will undoubtedly be necessary to explore the multiple generations of the family, whose patriarch José Arcadio Buendía founded the fictitious town of Macondo.

In the novel, the Buendía family have to confront a major curse, their small town being taken from existence and plenty of family drama. How closely the series will follow the book remains to be seen but we have hopes that, given how well-known the novel is, it likely won't stray too far from the source material.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.