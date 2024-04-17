An incomplete Dalek was then seen in last year's Children in Need special, starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, and it seemed that would be the last time we would see them for a while.

However, Gatwa has now thrown his own thoughts into the mix, saying in a recent interview that he would be "so angry" if his Doctor never got to do battle with them.

David Tennant in Doctor Who's Children in Need special. BBC/Natalie Seery/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gatwa said: "I’ve heard chats about me not ever facing a Dalek. I’d be so angry if that’s the case!

"By the time that I’m done with Doctor Who, I better have faced a Dalek. What on earth would be the point of me being Doctor Who without facing a Dalek!"

He would have good reason to be irked - were Gatwa not to face the Daleks, he would be the only Doctor not to have done so on-screen other than Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor, who himself has done so numerous times in audio dramas, and who appeared in The Power of the Doctor, which also featured the creatures (although not in the same scene).

Explaining his reasoning for leaving them out of Gatwa's first season, Davies previously said: "I do think we've had a lot of Daleks lately. Because, actually, lovely Chris Chibnall's Christmas specials have all been Daleks. So I think they've been done a lot, so people are expecting them every year now. So I think they need a good pause."

Gatwa is currently filming his second season of the show alongside companions Millie Gibson, playing Ruby Sunday, and Varada Sethu, whose character name is currently unknown.

Beyond this, it is not yet known how many seasons Gatwa will be sticking around for, but in December 2022 he said of his future in the role: "No idea, no plan. I just know that I’m loving it and my love for it is growing."

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

