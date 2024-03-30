Williams, whose previous credits include Sherwood, Humans and War of the Worlds, said: "I'm directing only one episode, but it's a very big episode.

"It's hard to talk about it without letting any spoilers go but... I think it's the holograms. Or maybe the sequences in zero-g? Or our days with 50 aliens? Honestly, there are so many parts to it I'm finding it hard to pick just one!"

When the full trailer for season 14 was released earlier this month, fans noticed a hologram of David Tennant's Doctor in the background of one of the scenes featuring Gatwa's Time Lord, but whether this is in any way connected to the holograms Williams is referring to for season 15 remains to be seen.

More like this

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

In terms of what we know about this year's run, it was recently confirmed that the first two episodes will arrive at midnight UK time on BBC iPlayer on 11th May, dropping on Disney Plus around the world at the same time.

They will also air on BBC One later that evening before the Eurovision Song Contest.

Writers on the new season include Kate Herron and Briony Redman, former showrunner Steven Moffat and, of course, current showrunner Russell T Davies.

Guest stars include Dame Siân Phillips, Aneurin Barnard, Lenny Rush, Jinkx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff, with returns for Mel Bush's Bonnie Langford, Rose Noble's Yasmin Finney and Kate Stewart's Jemma Redgrave.

We won't have too long to wait for even more Doctor Who news either, as the BBC has confirmed that a brand new trailer and all eight episode titles will arrive this Sunday (31st March).

Read more:

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on 11th May. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.