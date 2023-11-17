In the sketch, which also featured Juice star Mawaan Rizwan, we saw Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor arriving at the earliest stages of the Daleks' development.

Julian Bleach also reprised his role of Davros, here seen as a younger man at a time before the accident that transformed him into the figure with which fans are more familiar.

The light-hearted scene also revealed it was the Doctor who was inadvertently responsible for not only naming the Daleks, but also inventing their "Exterminate!" catchphrase and gifting them their famous 'sink plunger' arm attachment.

The special scene was written by returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies who said of the sketch: "Doctor Who has a fine tradition of supporting BBC Children in Need, and I hope that fans and new viewers alike will be able to watch, enjoy, and contribute to this wonderful cause."

Similarly, Tennant said: "Every year that I was on Doctor Who we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year. Children in Need is a national tradition, it’s certainly a BBC tradition, and Doctor Who is part of that. I’m so glad we’re able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat."

Following the airing of the scene, fans were also treated to a sneak peek at new behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who: Unleashed, with a short clip giving a look at the creation of the Children in Need scene.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And that wasn't the only Doctor Who connection at this year's Children in Need, as 14-year-old Lenny Rush joined the presenting team on the night.

Rush recently won this year’s BAFTA for Leading Male Performance for his role in BBC comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable? and will be joining the cast of Doctor Who as new character, Morris, in the upcoming season alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Read more:

For now, the Children in Need scene is a small snippet of what's to come in the 60th anniversary specials which will of course see Tennant reprising his role as the Doctor – albeit a different incarnation – later this month.

More like this

This time round, he'll be starring as the Fourteenth Doctor alongside returning Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series.

They'll be joined by the likes of Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris, who will be starring as the Celestial Toymaker.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special The Star Beast airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.