It will air next week and while we've known for a while that the colourisation is happening – we now have our first look at the new version.

As part of the exciting colourisation, The Daleks has also been edited down. So that means that although it originally consisted of seven 25-minute episodes, it has now been recut as a 75-minute feature-length episode.

William Hartnell as The Doctor, Carole Ann Ford as Susan and William Russell as Ian Chesterton see Daleks for the first time in a corridor in the colourised version of The Daleks for Doctor WHo. BBC

The original episode's black-and-white visuals have been colourised for the new version and it will also feature a new score from composer Mark Ayres and new sound design.

The new colourisation will air on BBC Four on Thursday 23rd November – the date that marks six decades since Doctor Who's first transmission.

William Hartnell as The Doctor, Jaqueline Hill as Barbara Wright, William Russell as Ian Chesterton and Carole Ann Ford as Susan in the TARDIS console room in the colourised version of The Daleks for Doctor Who. BBC

The colourisation will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, as part of the exciting new Whoniverse collection.

The collection includes over 800 episodes of Doctor Who, as well as a host of spin-offs including Torchwood, The Sarah Jane Adventures and the recently released Tales of the TARDIS.

Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman speaks with John Lee as the Thal named Alydon in the colourised version of the Daleks for Doctor Who. BBC

At the time of the announcement of the colourisation, Phil Collinson, Executive Producer on Doctor Who, said: "It's been my absolute pleasure to spend these past 12 months working with such a talented team to breathe new life into this classic adventure - a story that is literally the foundation stone of all that Doctor Who has become.

"The original is a masterpiece of 1960s television drama, and this new version stands on the shoulders of the pioneering spirit of 1960s Doctor Who."

Doctor Who's The Daleks colourisation airs on BBC Four on Thursday 23rd November and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

