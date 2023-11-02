With three hours of comedy, music and surprise guests, viewers can expect a "jam-packed evening of sketches and performances featuring well-known faces as you've never seen them before".

Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush and Mel Giedroyc will be presenting this year's show, with guest appearances from David Tennant in a special Doctor Who Scene and Gregg Wallace causing mayhem in the MasterChef kitchen.

Other exciting moments in the show will include Race Across Yorkshire, celebrities taking on The Graham Norton Show's infamous Red Chair and the UK's Junior Eurovision entry STAND UNIQU3 singing their entry song.

As the excitement brews for Children in Need 2023, here's everything you need to know about the fundraising event.

When is Children in Need 2023?

Children in Need 2023 will take place on Friday 17th November at 7pm on BBC One.

The annual fundraising show will be three hours long and will likely finish at 10pm, filled with hilarious sketches and celebrity performances.

Who is hosting Children in Need 2023?

Lenny Rush for Children in Need 2023. BBC

Hosting this year's Children in Need show are Paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedian Mel Giedroyc and comedian Jason Manford.

They will be joined by stand-up comic Chris Ramsey, actor Lenny Rush and presenter Alex Scott.

Lenny Rush is the latest edition to the Children in Need presenter line-up.

The 14-year-old was announced as a presenter last month and said of the news: "It's an honour and a thrill to be the first child presenter for Children in Need.

I can't wait to feel the buzz of a live show and to help raise money for children and young people across the UK facing disadvantages. I'm so excited and look forward to all of you joining me on Friday the 17th of November!"

Which celebrities are taking part?

Doctor Who's David Tennant will star in a special one-off scene as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Viewers will be able to watch behind the scenes footage of the making of a scene in Doctor Who: Unleashed, which will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Elsewhere, John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be joined by some of Britain's best-loved puppets in the MasterChef kitchen. They will be cooking and creating a dish to win over the judges.

Children in Need 2023 performances

Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Singer-songwriter JERUB will take to the Children in Need stage to perform his new single There Till The End.

The UK's Junior Eurovision act STAND UNIQU3 will be performing their entry Back to Life, and Leigh-Anne will be performing her singly My Love for the first time on TV.

The cast of I Should Be So Lucky will perform a medley of songs, including Especially For You.

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Merryl Ansah will be singing a song from the upcoming film Wish, and the BBC Children in Need Choir will return to sing You Raise Me Up.

How to donate to Children in Need

You can donate to Children in Need in a number of different ways, all of which are listed on bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

You can make donations via phone by calling 03457332233 (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply).

For the first time ever, you can donate to Children in Need on TikTok. For every special edition Pudsey gift sent on TikTok Live, TikTok will make a donation to BBC Children in Need.

Post offices will accept money raised for BBC Children in Need for a month or two after the Appeal and HSBC will accept donations all year round.

Children in Need returns to BBC One from 7pm on Friday 17th November.

