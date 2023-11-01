This year's song contest tales pace in Palais Nikaïa in Nice, after France won last year's competition with then 13-year-old Lissandro's performance of his song Oh Maman!.

With another season of the song contest about to begin, here's everything you need to know about Junior Eurovision 2023.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Junior Eurovision?

Junior Eurovision is very much as you'd expect it. It is the Eurovision Song Contest but rather than adults, the contestants are young performers from across Europe.

Now in its 21st year, the competition sees participants aged between nine and 14 compete against other countries with an original song, much like the original song contest.

Each participating national broadcaster can choose a maximum of six children to represent their country, while contestants are scored by a mix of public and jury vote.

When is Junior Eurovision 2023?

This year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest final will take place on Sunday 26th November at 4pm CET (3pm GMT).

The 2023 competition will take place in Nice, with 16 countries participating in the 2023 competition.

Estonia will be participating for the first time and Germany will return after not taking part in the previous edition.

How to watch Junior Eurovision 2023

Junior Eurovision.

For those in the UK, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be available to watch live on Sunday 26th November on BBC Two, CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 3pm.

Where is Junior Eurovision 2023?

Junior Eurovision is taking place in Nice in France this year, with Olivier Milne and Laury Thilleman hosting the competition.

France was confirmed as the next host of Junior Eurovision after their act Lisandro won last year with the song Oh Maman!.

Junior Eurovision 2023 contestants

The following performers will be taking part in Junior Eurovision 2023 and will be representing their country this year:

Albania – Viola Gjyzeli, Bota ime

Armenia – Yan Girls, Do It My Way

Estonia - ARHANNA, Hoiama kokku

France – Zoé Clauzure, Cœur

Georgia – Anastasia & Ranina, Over the Sky

Germany - FIA, Ohne Worte

Ireland – Jessica McKean, Aisling

Italy – Melissa & Rayna, Un mondo gusto

Malta – Yulan, Stronger

Netherlands – Sep & Jasmijn, Holding On to You

North Macedonia – Tamara Grujeska, Kaži mi, kaži mi koj

Poland – Maja Krzyżewska, I Just Need a Friend

Portugal – Júlia Machado, Where I Belong

Spain – Sandra Valero, LOVIU

Ukraine – Anastasia Dymyd, Kvitka

United Kingdom – STAND UNIQU3, Back to Life

Who is the UK's representative for Junior Eurovision 2023?

Girl group STAND UNIQU3 will be representing the UK at The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with song Back To Life.

Following an audition process, Hayla, Maisie and Yazmin were chosen to form the girl group after producers spotted their chemistry as a group.

This will be the first time a group has represented the UK at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Patricia Hidalgo Reina, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said of the group: "The Junior Eurovision Song Contest was a real spectacle and success for us last year and we’re very happy that we have a new calendar moment for fans of Eurovision and a brand new girl group for audiences to get behind.

"We have a great song and high hopes for our brilliant trio, STAND UNIQU3, and we want families everywhere to cheer on Hayla, Maisie and Yazmin and watch them represent the UK in the competition across BBC Two, CBBC and iPlayer."

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will air on Sunday 26th November on BBC Two, CBBC and iPlayer.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.