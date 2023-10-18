14-year-old Lenny Rush, who most recently won this year’s BAFTA for Leading Male Performance for his role in BBC comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable?, will be joining the presenting team on the night.

Speaking about the announcement, Rush said: “It’s an honour and a thrill to be the first child presenter for Children in Need- I can’t wait to feel the buzz of a live show and to help raise money for children and young people across the UK facing disadvantages. I’m so excited and look forward to all of you joining me on Friday the 17th of November!”

This year's show will be another three-hour celebration jam-packed with sketches, comedy, music and more. Rush joins a line-up of returning presenters which includes Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

Executive producer Peter Davey also said of Rush's involvement this year: “We are all thrilled to have Lenny join us live on the night. The Children in Need audience fell in love with him when he took over the 'Celebrity Call Centre' brilliantly in last year’s sketch – so getting him back to host for his first time this year is the next logical step.”

Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unreasonable? Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Of course, fans will recognise Rush from his role in Am I Being Unreasonable? but he has also appeared in Oliver Twist prequel series Dodger and Best Interests. Rush is also set to join the cast of Doctor Who and will play a new character, Morris, in the season alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

As for Children in Need, the show will air this year on Friday 17th November and will bring both fun and fundraising to the fore as the nation strives to raise money for the 2023 appeal.

The money from this year's appeal and show will help children and young people overcome any additional challenges they currently face, including "supporting children and young people living in poverty, providing emergency support to families in crisis, providing comfort to children feeling sad, lost and alone, helping children overcome social injustice and supporting children to feel safe and secure again".

Last year's show was as exciting as ever, with one major twist revealing the Doctor's companion in the new season of Doctor Who, bringing an end to ongoing rumours and announcing Millie Gibson as Gatwa's new companion.

Could any more Doctor Who-related treats be awaiting us in this year's show? There's been no word, but nevertheless, with Rush on board as one of the fun-loving presenters, there's plenty to look forward to in this year's Children in Need.

Children in Need will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 17th November.

