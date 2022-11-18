In a surprise announcement, it's been revealed that the actor joining Ncuti Gatwa for the sci-fi's upcoming 14th series will be revealed during tonight's Children in Need appeal on BBC One.

The next Doctor Who companion will be unveiled tonight (Friday, 18th November), the BBC has confirmed.

That's all the information we have so far – there's no word yet on when exactly the news will be announced, so fans will need to stay tuned to tonight's CiN programme from 7pm.

It was recently confirmed that secret auditions were held for the new companion in September, with Doctor Who script editor Scott Handcock sharing that Gatwa, the next Doctor, had been in attendance.

Following last month's BBC centenary special, The Power of the Doctor, David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to Doctor Who for three special episodes, set to air in November 2023 to mark the show's 60th anniversary.

Sex Education star Gatwa will then take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, with his first episode airing "over the festive period" in 2023.

The new episodes will continue to air on BBC One in the UK but will stream exclusively on Disney Plus in international territories, with reports suggesting that the show's budget could increase to £10 million per episode as a result.

Last month, the BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore told RadioTimes.com that Doctor Who remains "absolutely critical" to the broadcaster as it enters its new era, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner

"Doctor Who is one of the most important shows that we have," said Moore. "We're coming up to [its] 60th year and it's reinvented itself every year; every series it goes on the next journey.

"It's the most extraordinary drama franchise and global phenomenon. The fact that the Doctor himself regenerates is a great symbol for the whole of the BBC."

