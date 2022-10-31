As the series ramps up to its whopping 60th anniversary next year, the BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore has stressed the show's ongoing importance to the broadcaster and noted how excited she is for its upcoming era.

With Jodie Whittaker having just bowed out of Doctor Who as the Thirteenth Doctor, and David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa both incoming as the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors respectively, the long-running sci-fi show is in a particularly transitional period.

In a wide-ranging interview with RadioTimes.com about the BBC's centenary celebrations, Moore praised the fact the broadcaster would be airing such iconic BBC programmes as Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear and Doctor Who, calling them "absolutely critical to the BBC".

Moore added that she thought that Doctor Who's "next journey" would be "incredibly exciting" as Russell T Davies takes over showrunning duties from Chris Chibnall.

Moore said: "Doctor Who is one of the most important shows that we have. We're coming up to [its] 60th year and it's reinvented itself every year; every series it goes on the next journey.

"It's the most extraordinary drama franchise and global phenomenon. The fact that the Doctor himself regenerates is a great symbol for the whole of the BBC. Jodie has been such a fantastic first-ever female Doctor Who."

She added that the series "constantly reinvents itself just like the BBC and it constantly pushes at those boundaries and is ambitious in its storytelling".

"I'm very excited."

This comes as the BBC recently announced a new deal with Disney Plus for the streamer to broadcast the show internationally from 2023, while the rights will remain exclusively with the BBC in the UK and Ireland.

Additional reporting by Minnie Wright.

