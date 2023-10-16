Each week, the prospective Sophies and Skys will be tested on their singing skills, dancing, acting and chemistry, judged attentively by Amber Riley, Samantha Barks, Alan Carr and Jessie Ware.

Judy Craymer, the creator of Mamma Mia!, acts as the show's expert on all things the musical, and will be guiding the judges and working with the gold standard team to see if the hopefuls have what it takes to play the role eight times a week on the West End.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the show's launch, Craymer revealed that the contestants will be mentored through various tasks, and will not only sing ABBA songs but a variety of other musical classics.

She said: "Audiences can expect total escapism - this show looks and feels like no other entertainment show on television. It is high-energy, feel-good, all-singing, all-dancing.

"They will see the contestants mentored through workshops, challenges, bootcamps and masterclasses. They sing not only ABBA songs, but other pop and rock classics, and perform duets and solo with full choreography and an ensemble cast."

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. ITV/Thames

The new talent show was filmed on a "sun-kissed Greek island", allowing audiences to be transported to the "magical world of Mamma Mia!".

Judy continued: "It's not just a talent show, it's a never-seen-before behind-the-scenes look at a world class musical theatre training programme.

"And that's important because it goes beyond the TV show – whoever wins will be working in the West End."

Each week, contestants will be whittled down, ending with a dazzling, live grand finale in London's West End - where two winners of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be revealed!

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs on Sunday 22nd October at 6pm on ITV1.

