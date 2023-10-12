The TV competition revolves around the search for two actors to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia!. The series will end in a live grand finale, broadcast from a West End theatre.

With the series now imminent, read on for everything you need to know about Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, including the release date and where it is filmed.

ITV has confirmed Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 22nd October at 6pm.

The series will consist of eight episodes, with a live grand finale.

Who are the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream judges?

On the judging panel hoping to find the West End's newest Sky and Sophie is West End star Samantha Barks, Olivier Award Winner Amber Riley, singer Jessie Ware and comedian Alan Carr.

Each judge will act as a mentor on the show and will bring their own expertise to the panel, offering insight into what is required of a West End theatre performer.

Who is the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream host?

Zoe Ball is the host of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

Announcing the news on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, earlier this year, the BBC Radio 2 host said: "Super-Trouper-Duper happy to announce that I'm the host of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream."

Where is Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream filmed?

According to WhatsOnStage, Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream has been filmed against the backdrop of Greek island, Corfu.

Who is in the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream cast?

ITV/Thames

As the full cast of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is yet to be revealed, we'll be sure to update this once we know more about the West End hopefuls.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream below.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs on Sunday 22nd October at 6pm on ITV1.

