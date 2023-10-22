The competition all leads up to the grand finale which is set to take place live in a West End theatre.

In order to make the process feel as authentic as possible, the 14 contestants all battled it out on a gorgeous Greek island. But where is it?

Read on for everything you need to know about where Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream was filmed.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream filmed?

The cast of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream were flown out to the Greek island of Corfu earlier this year.

According to WhatsOnStage, filming took place at Villa Donna, which sat up "high in the green mountaintops at the north of the island".

Zoe Ball, who hosts the show, said filming Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream in Greece was "perfect".

Ahead of the show airing on ITV, Ball said: "For our Sophies and Skys, they're already in the beating heart of the place where this story is set. The girls can get themselves in the head space of Sophie, who's been brought up on an island in Greece. She's not been brought up in a usual manner. She's a real hippie kid. She's quite free- spirited. She's just been brought up by her mum.

"And there's Sky. When I think of Sky, I always think of all the boys I've fallen in love with on holiday who might have been some kind of ski instructor, water sports instructors, who are just hot and dynamic."

The Sophies on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. Thames/ITV

The host explained that the first few days of filming there was "torrential rain and some of the sets were blowing away", but eventually the sun came out.

"I think there was one show where I was wearing long flares and the water from the set was up to my knees by the end of the show. I had tide marks on my trousers," she explained.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs on Sunday 22nd October at 6pm on ITV1.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.