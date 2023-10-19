The TV competition will see contestants whittled down each week as they are judged on their singing, dancing, acting and chemistry skills by a panel of musical judges.

As they get ready to lend a hand to a group of West End hopefuls, here's everything you need to know about the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream judges.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream judges

Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. Thames/ITV

Age: 33

Instagram: @samanthabarks

Samantha Barks rose to fame on a show quite similar to Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

In 2008, Samantha came in third place in the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything, which centred around the search for a lead to play Nancy and three young performers who would play Oliver Twist in the West End revival of Oliver!.

She went on to make her film debut as Éponine in Les Misérables, which she won several awards for.

Since then, she has starred in various musicals, including in the London revival of The Last Five Years and as Elsa in the West End production of Frozen.

Samantha also originated the role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway.

Talking about being a judge on the show, Samantha said it was "incredible" and "brought back so many memories".

She said: "It brought back a lot of nostalgia. I took the responsibility really seriously because it's their lives and they've worked really hard to get to here. I don't take it for granted that I've got to be a part of choosing who gets the role."

Amber Riley

Amber Riley for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. Thames/ITV

Age: 37

Instagram: @msamberpriley

Amber Riley is best known for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Glee, for which she received several awards, including three NAACP Image Awards, a Grammy Award and three Teen Choice Awards.

After the show ended, Amber originated the role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls in 2016. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal.

Elsewhere in her career, Amber won Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and has appeared in various British talent shows, including Let It Shine and The Masked Singer.

Ahead of the show airing on ITV, Amber said she went into the show as herself and approached it with "good intentions to be encouraging", as well as offering constructive criticism.

She said: "I love competition shows, I love watching them. I feel like it was important to me to not only let them know how amazing they are, but also where they can improve and use some of my experiences, whether good or bad experiences that I've had, and things that I've learned, to help them maybe start on their journey, and make it a little bit easier for them so they don't have to run into the same pitfalls I did."

Alan Carr

Alan Carr for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. Thames/ITV

Age: 47

Instagram: @chattyman

Comedian Alan Carr is another judge on Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, whose career had a breakthrough in 2001 when he won the City Life Best Newcomer of the Year Award.

Since then, Alan has hosted and taken part in various TV programmes including Alan Carr: Chatty Man, RuPaul's Drag Race and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He is currently the host of Picture Slam on BBC One.

Alan described the show as "joyful fun on one of the most beautiful islands you'll see".

He explained: "I just think it's so colourful, it's so fabulous, it's so fun. The show is like a Berocca for me. I think being in Corfu really helps. I liked that we decided who went home. The performances were key... What's not to love? It's lovely."

Jessie Ware

Jessie Ware for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream. Thames/ITV

Age: 39

Instagram: @jessieware

Jessie Ware rose to fame following the release of her debut album, Devotion, in 2012 - which peaked at number five on the UK Albums Chart.

Over the course of her career, Jessie has been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize twice, as well as being nominated for six Brit Awards, including Best New Artist and British Female Solo Artist.

Her most recent album, That! Feels Good!, featured the song Free Yourself, which reached number three in the UK charts.

Talking about why she decided to become a judge on the show, Jessie told ITV she felt it was time "to do something in TV, and this felt right".

"I said to one of the producers, 'I know I can do this and I really would love it,'" she explained.

"I think because of the aspects of musical theatre, my love of Mamma Mia!, Greece being a very special place to me - [it's] where I got married, where I go on holiday - and the fact that I’m really loving and feeling most confident about being a musician.

"This was just a great chance for me to do something different and to experience something new. And I absolutely adored it."

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream airs on Sunday 22nd October at 6pm on ITV1.

