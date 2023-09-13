In the second Mamma Mia! film, one character was noticeably missing. Meryl Streep's character Donna Sheridan had died at some point between the first and second movie, but she made a brief return for the final song.

Hearts broke everywhere, but now there is hope for a return of the iconic Donna Sheridan.

Meryl Streep as Donna in Mamma Mia!. <em>Universal Pictures</em>

Speaking to Vogue, Craymer said she was "chastised on social media" for killing off Donna, but promised it wasn't on purpose.

"She [Streep] was hesitant about doing another film because she doesn't typically do sequels. But I know she loved coming back to film her scenes for Here We Go Again!," she explained.

"She felt the love around her and the joy of reuniting with those people, so I think that made her more open to the prospect of a third."

Further in the interview, Meryl Streep revealed if there was plans "to reincarnate Donna", she would be all over it.

The Hollywood icon said: "I'm up for anything. I'll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there. I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I'm into that.

"Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died."

There are plenty of plot holes that need filling that could see Streep make a return. Craymer noted no one really knows what happened to Lily James's version of Donna in the middle years, or what happens to Donna and Sam after the first film.

"I think we have to bring a certain closure to these characters. All of their odysseys lead them back to the island, because that's where they all want to be in their older years," Craymer said.

Hopefully it's only a matter of time!

