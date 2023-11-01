RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that presenter and author Rochelle Humes will be lending her voice to the UK version of Wish, which is set to be released in cinemas on 24th November.

Humes will play a character named after herself, Rochelle, who has been described as "a character whose one true wish is to be the captain of a ship".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of her role in the UK version of the all-new musical comedy, Humes says: “It is a dream come true to join the voice cast of Wish.

"The film nods to the magical legacy of the Disney films I grew up with and I cannot wait to see my children’s faces when they hear my voice on the big screen!”

Rochelle Humes voices the character Rochelle in Wish. Disney

Fans have already been getting excited over the recently released trailer for the film, which teases stellar animation, some hilarious moments and a deep profound message, as is often the case with Disney animated films.

The cast of the film is led by DeBose as 17-year-old heroine Asha who gets the chance to become King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) apprentice. But when the veil is lifted on his wish-making practices, she's left at a moral crossroads about what to do with the new information.

According to the synopsis: "Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force - a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Read more:

"Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe - the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico - to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

More like this

As well as DeBose and Pine leading the cast of the film, the cast also includes newly announced Humes in the UK version as Rochelle as well as Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet goat Valentino, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather Sabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s mother Sakino.

Other cast members include Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia, Evan Peters as Simon, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Ramy Youssef as Safi, Niko Vargas as Hal, Della Saba as Bazeema and Jon Rudnitsky as Dario.

Wish comes to cinemas in the UK on 24th November 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.