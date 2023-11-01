Disney's Wish adds Rochelle Humes cameo alongside Chris Pine, Ariana DeBose
“It is a dream come true to join the voice cast of Wish."
It's only a matter of weeks before a brand new Disney animated movie lands on the big screen and Wish is set to be one of the big animated hits of the year.
Not only does the movie boast the likes of Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine in the star-studded voice cast but now, a new addition to the UK movie has just been announced.
RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that presenter and author Rochelle Humes will be lending her voice to the UK version of Wish, which is set to be released in cinemas on 24th November.
Humes will play a character named after herself, Rochelle, who has been described as "a character whose one true wish is to be the captain of a ship".
Speaking of her role in the UK version of the all-new musical comedy, Humes says: “It is a dream come true to join the voice cast of Wish.
"The film nods to the magical legacy of the Disney films I grew up with and I cannot wait to see my children’s faces when they hear my voice on the big screen!”
Fans have already been getting excited over the recently released trailer for the film, which teases stellar animation, some hilarious moments and a deep profound message, as is often the case with Disney animated films.
The cast of the film is led by DeBose as 17-year-old heroine Asha who gets the chance to become King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) apprentice. But when the veil is lifted on his wish-making practices, she's left at a moral crossroads about what to do with the new information.
According to the synopsis: "Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force - a little ball of boundless energy called Star.
"Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe - the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico - to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."
As well as DeBose and Pine leading the cast of the film, the cast also includes newly announced Humes in the UK version as Rochelle as well as Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet goat Valentino, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather Sabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s mother Sakino.
Other cast members include Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia, Evan Peters as Simon, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Ramy Youssef as Safi, Niko Vargas as Hal, Della Saba as Bazeema and Jon Rudnitsky as Dario.
Wish comes to cinemas in the UK on 24th November 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.
