The film stars BAFTA nominee Emily Jones from CODA and Succession's Nicholas Braun – aka Cousin Greg – as Robert, with an impressive supporting cast that includes Isabella Rossellini, Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis and Michael Gandolfini.

Cat Person is also directed by Susanna Fogel, who previously helmed action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me and co-wrote breakout hit Booksmart.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Fogel explained the casting of Braun, which is his first post-Succession role.

"So I wanted an actor who men like, and Nick is kind of a cult favourite from Succession," she said. "He's not a man who's polarising to men, per se, he's a man that they're like, 'Oh, I like that guy, it's Cousin Greg. Cool!'

"I wanted that bias to be positive for him so that he could be pushed to some pretty extreme places, and you're still kind of aligned with him more than you otherwise would be.

"And so you empathise with her being aligned with him and her wanting to root for him, because you're kind of rooting for him. Her talking herself into forgiving him for things and you are too, and I wanted your experience to parallel Margot's basically."

Fogel also discussed expanding Robert so male viewers could resonate with him: "It was important to figure out a way for men to... I didn't want to make a movie for an echo chamber of women who already identify with Margot and understand what's wrong with Robert. I wanted men to also see it and relate to him or her or both.

"So I needed to create a character that would bring men into the conversation too – because they may have been forced in the conversation against their will when the story was in The New Yorker, but that doesn't mean they're going to see a movie about a woman if they don't feel like it's about them or applies to them, or is piquing their interest."

