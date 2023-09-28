And as if we couldn't be more excited to watch the new musical comedy, a brand new trailer has just dropped, giving us our first glimpse of the star-studded voice cast and stellar animation.

In the trailer, we meet bubbly 17-year-old heroine Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose) who gets the chance to become King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) apprentice. When she's let in on his wish-making secrets, she's soon at a moral crossroads.

As he shows her the wishes of Rosas, the King tell her: "People give their wishes to me and I grant the wishes I am sure are good for Rosas." But Asha is confused, asking: "Some of these will never be granted?"

The charismatic King then answers simply: "Some? Most ... I decide what everyone deserves."

It prompts Asha to run into the night and make a wish on a star, which only seems to have a magical effect on Rosas, unlike anything anyone's seen before.

The new film comes to cinemas on 24th November 2023 and, along with the trailer, the full voice cast has been announced.

Joining leads DeBose and Pine as Asha and King Magnifico are Alan Tudyk as Asha's pet goat Valentino, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather Sabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s mother Sakino.

Other cast members include Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia, Evan Peters as Simon, Harvey Guillén as Gabo, Ramy Youssef as Safi, Niko Vargas as Hal, Della Saba as Bazeema and Jon Rudnitsky as Dario.

As well as having a typically Disney story at the heart of it, we can't forget that this is the same studio that has brought us hit films like Frozen and Moana - so something tells us this is going to be good.

According to the synopsis: "Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force - a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

"Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe - the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico - to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

Wish comes to cinemas in the UK on 24th November 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

