And now, Disney and Dwayne Johnson have announced that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in development.

There's been a host of Disney remakes in recent years, from Beauty and the Beast to Aladdin, Mulan to The Lion King, as well as the upcoming The Little Mermaid .

Moana, set in ancient Polynesia, tells the story of a girl chosen by the ocean to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti. Along her journey, Moana crosses paths with the exiled demigod Maui, who helps to guide her in her quest.

Read on for everything we know so far about the live-action reimagining, including who could appear in the cast and when we could expect the movie to land.

An official release date for Moana is yet to be confirmed and, in fact, Johnson revealed they’re still very much "early in the process" and that "there's a lot more work to be done" in the video announcement.

If we had to hazard a guess, though, we'd speculate that Moana could land on our screens in late 2024, or early 2025.

Moana live-action movie cast

Moana stars Dwayne Johnson and Auli'I Cravalho. Barry King/WireImage

Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui in the original animated Moana and will return to bring the character to life in the live-action version, revealed the project at Disney's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast on Monday (3rd April).

"We are so excited and happy to announce that a live action reimagining of Moana is in the works," The Rock said in the video announcement,

As well as his own comeback, Johnson promised the return of "Moana, Gramma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful, powerful ocean".

Other cast details are yet to be confirmed, but Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in the original movie, will instead serve as executive producer in the new movie.

Red carpet worthy updates, to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The original movie, which debuted in 2016 and was a big box office success, also starred Rachel House, Nicole Scherzinger and Temuera Morrison, but their returns to the new Moana live-action film are yet to be announced.

The movie has a personal significance for Johnson, who has spoken about how he credits his inspiration for the role to his real-life grandfather.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength," Johnson said in a press release.

"I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Is there a trailer for the Moana live-action movie?

Not yet, but there is an announcement video with Dwayne Johnson – released in April 2023 – revealing that the live-action Moana is on the way.

Check out the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.