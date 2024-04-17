The new show will take viewers back to a key moment in the original show's alt-history retelling of the space race, when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the Moon.

However, this time the story will be explored from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, engineers and intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space programme.

Svetlana Efremova in For All Mankind.

Executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi said in a statement: "Our fascination with the Soviet space programme has grown with every season of For All Mankind.

"The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race.

"We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony."

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: "With each new season, For All Mankind continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron [D Moore, co-creator], Matt and Ben.

"There is so much to explore and we, along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing For All Mankind universe."

Star City not only joins For All Mankind on Apple TV+, but also other sci-fi shows including Foundation, Invasion, Silo, Severance and the upcoming Dark Matter.

For All Mankind seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.