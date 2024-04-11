Edgerton stars alongside Jennifer Connelly and Jimmi Simpson in the mind-bending drama, with a trailer now being released which gives us a glimpse at all the action.

Read on for everything you need to know about Apple TV+'s Dark Matter, including its release date, trailers, and the cast.

Dark Matter will arrive on Apple TV+ on 8th May 2024.

The series will premiere with two episodes, before the rest are dropped weekly on the streamer.

Alice Braga in Dark Matter Apple TV+

It was first announced in 2020 that Apple TV+ had begun to develop an adaptation of Dark Matter, with the series officially being greenlit in 2022.

Production began in October 2022 in Chicago.

Who's in the Dark Matter cast?

The following cast members will star in Dark Matter:

Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen

Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen

Alice Braga as Amanda

Jimmi Simpson as Ryan

Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen

Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton

Amanda Brugel as Blaire

Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter Apple TV+

What is the plot of Dark Matter?

The official synopsis for Dark Matter reads: "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

How many episodes will there be in Dark Matter?

Dark Matter will consist of nine episodes.

Is there a trailer for Dark Matter?

Yes! The official trailer for Dark Matter can be seen below:

