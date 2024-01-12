Due to its space-based premise, For All Mankind isn't a cheap show to produce, but a dedicated fanbase and consistently strong reviews will help make a case to executives on the merits of keeping it going.

Here's everything we know so far about the future of For All Mankind, based on the latest updates from the creative team.

Will there be For All Mankind season 5?

Masha Mashkova and Joel Kinnaman in For All Mankind. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is yet to announce whether For All Mankind will return for season 5 – however, we do know that's very much the intention for series co-creator Matt Wolpert.

He told Den of Geek: "When we were first breaking the series, even before season one, we talked about this overarching story that takes about seven seasons. That’s our goal."

In November 2023, co-creator Ronald D Moore revealed that Hollywood strikes had put the brakes on talks about the show's future, but that "more conversation" was underway as the disputes were settled.

"You can sense things are starting to pick up, and just industry-wide everyone's starting to gear up towards, 'Okay, we know it's about to all happen again, so let's start talking in earnest about how we prepare the way for it,'" he explained (via Collider).

We'll update this page when a decision on For All Mankind's fate is announced.

When could a potential For All Mankind season 5 be released?

Edi Gathegi stars in For All Mankind season 4. Apple TV+

For All Mankind has typically been able to debut new seasons 15-18 months from the preceding premiere, but if the show is renewed, fans could be looking at a longer wait this time around.

That's due to the Hollywood strikes, which halted development on a wide variety of scripted films and television over the past year, with co-creator Ben Nedivi telling Collider it had put them on the back foot for the first time in their run.

"It's interesting, because I think the difference this year, because of the writers’ strike, we weren't able to [...] start a room for season 5," he began.

"I think this is the first time in the history of the show where the show is premiering without us really starting a room for season 5.

"So, not only do we not have an official pick-up, we haven't even started the room yet."

The creatives went on to estimate that the lack of pre-written scripts could delay production on a possible season 5 by four to five months, which would point to a premiere date in late 2025.

What could happen in a potential For All Mankind season 5?

There's no way of knowing exactly what might happen if For All Mankind returns for season 5, but we can expect there to be another 10-year time jump, leaving the writers with a lot to explain as we arrive in an alternate 2010s.

"We not only focus on how history has changed between seasons," Nedivi told Den of Geek as season 4 premiered, "but also the technical advances that impact the new season.

"We’ve noticed that 80 to 90 per cent of the montage is now alt-history, whereas in the beginning there was a lot of real history. The butterfly effect of the show keeps expanding."

Who could be in the cast of a potential For All Mankind season 5?

(L-R) Svetlana Efremova, Coral Peña and Daniel Stern star in For All Mankind. Apple TV+

Once again, we can't be sure just yet of who would return if For All Mankind gets renewed.

In season 4, two of the longest-serving cast members were Joel Kinnaman (as Ed Baldwin) and Wrenn Schmidt (as Margo Madison), but the creators have previously warned that the originals won't be around forever.

Nedivi told Den of Geek: "One of the things we recognised early on was that, for the concept to work, the main cast of characters wouldn’t be able to be there until the end, or we’d have a show with 100-year-old ancient astronauts on Mars.

"So, we’ve always attempted to bring in a little new blood as our old cast members have had to leave."

The cast of For All Mankind season 4 included:

Joel Kinnaman as Edward 'Ed' Baldwin

Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin

Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson

Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison

Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole

Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin

Casey W Johnson as Danny Stevens

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales

Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa

Toby Kebbell as Miles Dale

Tyner Rushing as Samantha Massey

Svetlana Efremova as Irina Morozova

Daniel Stern as Eli Hobson

Is there a trailer for For All Mankind season 5?

Not yet – but we'll update this page if any new footage arrives.

For All Mankind is available to stream on Apple TV+. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

