"We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures," Kurtzman and executive producer and showrunner Mike McMahan said (as per Variety). "While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true."

Season three of Strange New Worlds is set to air in 2025. The production of the series saw a delay due to the strike action by the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America, which has since come to an end.

"On behalf of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds, we are thrilled and grateful to continue our voyages together," said executive producers and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman, in a statement.

"We can't wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise on another season of exploration and adventure."

The sci-fi series follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and his USS Enterprise crew on some truly wild adventures. The second season proved to be a hit amongst fans and even featured a musical episode.

It is expected the main cast will be returning once more, with leads Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijin likely to reprise their roles as Christopher Pike and Una Chin-Riley/Number One respectively.

Other cast members include Ethan Peck and Celia Rose Gooding as Spock and Uhura, Jess Bush as nurse Christine Chapel and Christina Chong as chief of security La'an Noonien-Singh.

In a statement, Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of Programming at Paramount Plus, said: "It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers.

"Strange New Worlds has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humour. Similarly, Star Trek: Lower Decks has brought the laughs with an ample amount of heart to the franchise across its four seasons. We can't wait for audiences to see what is in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in this final season."

