In the season just wrapped, we saw them collide with the zany characters in Star Trek: Lower Decks and even attempt a musical episode, which caught more flack than it deserved from some fans.

It really goes to show that anything is possible in Strange New Worlds – so without further ado, here's everything we know so far about our next voyage.

Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Michael Gibson/Paramount+

So, we've got good news and bad news.

Unfortunately, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has no confirmed release date right now – and probably won't for quite some time.

The ongoing strike action by the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America has brought many US-based television shows screeching to a halt, and Strange New Worlds is no exception.

Given the slow progress of the dispute, plus the lengthy production cycle on any flashy Star Trek series, we wouldn't expect to see season 3 any sooner than late 2024/early 2025.

On the bright side, we do at least have some certainty that it will happen eventually, as Paramount gave the show an enthusiastic advance renewal in March 2023 – before the second season had even premiered!

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 cast

Carol Kane as Pelia in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+

There's no confirmed cast list for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 just yet, but it's likely that leads Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn would return as Christopher Pike and Una Chin-Riley/Number One respectively.

Other regulars we'd expect to see more from include Ethan Peck and Celia Rose Gooding as franchise icons Spock and Uhura, plus Jess Bush as nurse Christine Chapel and Christina Chong as chief of security La'an Noonien-Singh.

The main Strange New Worlds cast also includes Melissa Navia as helmsman Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as medical officer Joseph M'Benga.

Carol Kane and Paul Wesley were among the most notable recurring names in season 2, with the former replacing Bruce Horak's Hemmer as chief engineer and the latter portraying James T Kirk – the role originated by William Shatner.

More like this

What is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 about?

While it's possible that the early renewal allowed the Strange New Worlds writers to jot down some rough ideas for season 3, the subsequent WGA strike will have stopped further development in its tracks.

For that reason, we have no way of knowing what Strange New Worlds will be about just yet, but we're expecting more bold and exciting sci-fi concepts to feature.

Is there a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer?

Alas, there's no trailer for Strange New Worlds season 3 yet. We'll update this page as soon as any new footage arrives.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Paramount Plus. Sign up for a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.