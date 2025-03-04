All three can be seen in costume in a new photo from the set of Strange New Worlds season 4, which has just commenced filming in a move that should hopefully minimise the gap between the third and fourth chapters.

Below, we can see Peck, Gooding and Mount smiling for a behind-the-scenes shot, the last of which includes them holding a blank clapperboard that suggests the shoot is just getting started. See the shot here:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is finally headed to Paramount Plus later this year, following a long wait for the sci-fi drama caused partly by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes that dominated 2023.

Perhaps the wait would be more bearable had season 2 not ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw Captain Pike faced with a difficult decision that could seal the fate of several captured crew members.

On the gamble of writing an open ending before the show had been renewed, Strange New Worlds boss Henry Alonso Myers told Variety: "We were trying to take risks. We knew it was going to be challenging, but it's crazy if you don't try the challenging things.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"The opportunity when you have a show like this is to make it as interesting and surprising as you possibly can. Sometimes that just means taking risks. This was a big season of risks. So by the finale, we had done so many risks, it was kind of like, 'Yeah, sure!'"

As for what season 3 holds in store, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman teased: "We're always doing the thing that we do best, which is secretly just a lot of relationship stories in space.

"We'll keep unfolding those hopefully in ways that are different, in the same way that the tones of our episodes will be different. But yeah, ambition will taper off only when we can't figure out a thing to do we haven't done before."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.