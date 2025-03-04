Star Trek: Strange New Worlds unveils first look at season 4 as filming begins
The crew of the Enterprise are getting a head start on the adventures to come.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has started production on its fourth season, but fans are still waiting on the third.
The show span out of the recently-concluded Star Trek: Discovery, following Anson Mount's Captain Pike (of The Original Series pilot) and his crew, which includes such legendary characters as Spock (Ethan Peck) and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding).
All three can be seen in costume in a new photo from the set of Strange New Worlds season 4, which has just commenced filming in a move that should hopefully minimise the gap between the third and fourth chapters.
Below, we can see Peck, Gooding and Mount smiling for a behind-the-scenes shot, the last of which includes them holding a blank clapperboard that suggests the shoot is just getting started. See the shot here:
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is finally headed to Paramount Plus later this year, following a long wait for the sci-fi drama caused partly by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes that dominated 2023.
Perhaps the wait would be more bearable had season 2 not ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw Captain Pike faced with a difficult decision that could seal the fate of several captured crew members.
On the gamble of writing an open ending before the show had been renewed, Strange New Worlds boss Henry Alonso Myers told Variety: "We were trying to take risks. We knew it was going to be challenging, but it's crazy if you don't try the challenging things.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"The opportunity when you have a show like this is to make it as interesting and surprising as you possibly can. Sometimes that just means taking risks. This was a big season of risks. So by the finale, we had done so many risks, it was kind of like, 'Yeah, sure!'"
As for what season 3 holds in store, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman teased: "We're always doing the thing that we do best, which is secretly just a lot of relationship stories in space.
"We'll keep unfolding those hopefully in ways that are different, in the same way that the tones of our episodes will be different. But yeah, ambition will taper off only when we can't figure out a thing to do we haven't done before."
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.