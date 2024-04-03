She recently told us: "We found that after the fact, right – we had shot all of season 5, and thought it was just another season, and then found out a few months later, after we had wrapped [that it would be the final season]."

"Then we went back to do a shoot, and really wrap up the series," Martin-Green continued.

"And yes, it was bittersweet, but I always felt a great sense of peace about it. TV has changed, and we're in the streaming era, and so I feel that five seasons is solid. I think we had a good run, you know? So I always felt peace."

So, as Star Trek: Discovery bows out with its fifth and final season, here's exactly how you can watch.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5

All previous seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are available to watch on Paramount Plus. Season 5 will be streaming weekly on Thursdays from 4th April until the season end on 30th May.

You can get Paramount Plus in the UK in a variety of ways.

With an existing Prime Video subscription, you can get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus and add a Paramount Plus subscription to your existing Prime Video subscription.

Paramount Plus is available at no extra cost to existing Sky TV customers with a Sky Cinema subscription.

Paramount Plus is available for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per annum in the UK, after a free seven-day trial. The service is accessible on Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, too.

Where to watch other Star Trek series

It can be a minefield trying to find where all the different Star Trek series live and where to watch them. Luckily, we've got you covered.

Star Trek: The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Voyager and Deep Space Nine are available to stream on Netflix.

Star Trek: Picard is exclusive to Prime Video. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Discovery and Strange New Worlds can be found on Paramount Plus.

So, now you've got all that information, buckle in for the trip of a lifetime!

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 begins on Paramount Plus on 4th April.

