The series will debut with two new episodes, followed by a weekly episode drop every Thursday, with the finale set for Thursday 11th September.

It's been quite the wait between seasons, with the second instalment having premiered back in June 2023. It's understood that this new third season will follow on from the cliffhanger of season 2, so a finale re-watch or recap may have to be on the cards, seeing as it's been a couple of years.

Set in the decade before the iconic '60s TV series, the Paramount Plus series has gone down a storm with fans who have appreciated the weekly adventure format.

And fans can rest easy knowing that season 4 is already in the works, with the news of its renewal having been confirmed last April.

USS Enterprise crew in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+

At the time of its renewal, executive producers and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement: “On behalf of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds, we are thrilled and grateful to continue our voyages together. We can’t wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise on another season of exploration and adventure.”

As for the upcoming third season, Anson Mount reprises his leading role as Captain Christopher Pike who helms USS Enterprise.

According to the season 3 synopsis: "When we reconnect with the crew of the USS Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn.

"But new life and civilisations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve."

As well as a mysterious new villain, the new season also promises "thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek".

Returning to the cast this season are Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn.

As for guest stars, some of the new faces joining this season include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, as well as Paul Wesley who reprises his role as Captain James T Kirk.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

