Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote his role in new thriller Code of Silence, Buchan explained that despite the cancellation, he was "exceptionally proud" of "all the actors who gave blood, sweat and tears to make it what it was".

He added: "We all as a team took a huge leap to try and craft something very different. Some people responded to it, other people didn't. That's completely fair enough and fine.

"Yeah, it is a shame there won't be a second series, but you move on, and that's the way of the industry."

Buchan also revealed that he had "a huge map" in his head detailing what might have happened in a potential second run – with the first season having ended on a major cliffhanger that appeared to have set things up for a return to Chadder Vale.

But he reiterated that he remained "extremely grateful" to ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill for giving him the opportunity to make the show in the first place.

"She took an enormous leap putting something like Passenger on ITV1 because it felt like it wasn't typical ITV1 fare, maybe," he said.

"So it was something very different, I think, for ITV and so I'll forever be grateful to her for that. But hats off to all the actors, to Wunmi and the entire group who just gave it their all."

Passenger is streaming on ITVX and Code of Silence is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 18th May 2025.

