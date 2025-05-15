Passenger's Andrew Buchan says it's a "shame" ITV cancelled show – already had big plans for season 2
The show – which was led by Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku – debuted to broadly positive reviews in March 2024.
Andrew Buchan has admitted that it is a "shame" his ITV drama Passenger will not be returning for a second run.
The show – which starred Sinners' Wunmi Mosaku and Shameless star David Threlfall – was Buchan's first project as a screenwriter and debuted to broadly positive reviews back in March 2024, but ITV confirmed later in the year that it would not be renewed for further episodes.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote his role in new thriller Code of Silence, Buchan explained that despite the cancellation, he was "exceptionally proud" of "all the actors who gave blood, sweat and tears to make it what it was".
He added: "We all as a team took a huge leap to try and craft something very different. Some people responded to it, other people didn't. That's completely fair enough and fine.
"Yeah, it is a shame there won't be a second series, but you move on, and that's the way of the industry."
Buchan also revealed that he had "a huge map" in his head detailing what might have happened in a potential second run – with the first season having ended on a major cliffhanger that appeared to have set things up for a return to Chadder Vale.
But he reiterated that he remained "extremely grateful" to ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill for giving him the opportunity to make the show in the first place.
"She took an enormous leap putting something like Passenger on ITV1 because it felt like it wasn't typical ITV1 fare, maybe," he said.
"So it was something very different, I think, for ITV and so I'll forever be grateful to her for that. But hats off to all the actors, to Wunmi and the entire group who just gave it their all."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Passenger is streaming on ITVX and Code of Silence is coming to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 18th May 2025.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.