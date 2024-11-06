Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Horgan explained that they "can't wait" to get stuck into season 2, and that's not all.

"We've just got hopes for future seasons as well," she said. "[We're] hoping that these stories can continue. So we're delighted that the audiences are liking it."

The first two episodes of season 2 will be adapted from Robert Thorogood's second book, Death Comes to Marlow, while the other four episodes will tell brand new stories.

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris, Samantha Bond as Judith Potts and Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Each story will be penned by a different writer, one from Thorogood, another from Lucia Haynes (Annika) and a third from Julia Gilbert (Ridley).

The series, which has four women at the helm, has been a delight for Horgan and Martin and the other cast members, with each of them forming a "strong" bond.

Asked if it's important for TV shows to have more women in the lead, like The Marlow Murder Club, Horgan told RadioTimes.com: "It's really important. [But] also to have a show where four women are at the centre, but they're not in competition with each other. And it's a multi-generational story."

Martin added: "That is key, because we don't get that. There's not enough of that. The fact that we don't have a man telling us what to do, or we're waiting to be told what to do, we're doing our own thing. We're on our own missions. And it's very empowering, and I'm glad that women are getting behind it. And the boys!"

Set to arrive on U&DRAMA and U in 2025, the official synopsis for the new season reads: "Life in the idyllic town of Marlow has just about returned to normal after the triple murder that rocked the community.

"But it’s not long before retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), vicar’s wife Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) and dog-walker Suzie Harris (Jo Martin) are called back into action when a series of new unsettling crimes befall the local residents.

"From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio.

"Navigating the delicate balance of Marlow society – from local aristocracy to the workers at the local boatyard, the pubs and cafes of the high street to a newly established archaeological dig – Judith, Becks and Suzie dig into all corners of Marlow life as they assist DCI Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) in her official investigations."

There's plenty in store!

The Marlow Murder Club season 1 is available on U.

