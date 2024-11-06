Mervin arrives in Saint Marie from his home in London as he assists with a case following a short trip, but the team soon discover Mervin may have an ulterior motive while he's on the island.

Filming of the Christmas special and the new season wrapped in Guadeloupe back in October, with cast members Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules returning.

Gilet said: "I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe, and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the detective inspector.

"It's been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew.

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Lou Denim

"I can't wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold..."

Don Gilet's casting was announced earlier this year, marking the first Black actor in the lead detective role, something RadioTimes.com said was a long time coming for the series.

Gilet takes over from Ralf Little, who departed from his role as DI Neville Parker at the end of season 13.

"My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end!" the actor said in a statement. "New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next!

"I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago.

"Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility, and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character, and indeed to me.

"It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it's been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you."

With not long to go before the festive season, we certainly can't wait to see at the team get up to!

Death in Paradise season 14 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

