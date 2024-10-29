It's fitting, then, that the two of them appear together in a brand new photo from the Death in Paradise season 14 set, which Bourgine shared as she said goodbye to Saint Marie (aka Guadeloupe) once again.

Her caption reads "Saison 14 terminée / Series 14 done", shared to a wide fanbase comprised of both French and English speakers, but it remains to be seen what the new episodes will hold in store for her character.

Earlier this year, Bourgine spoke to Virgin Radio about the "important" impact of her character in a recent interview, explaining that she has been an inspiration for women across a wide age range.

"The thing that people, the fans, always say to me and ask me is about Catherine’s style," she began. "The way she's dressed, the way she puts on jewellery, the way she puts bandeaus in her head.

"A lot of them try to do things in their lives and then send me the pictures and say, ‘what do you think about that? How can I do this? Where do you buy your things?'"

Bourgine added: "They really want to grow old but continue having fun with their style. The dresses, the jewellery. Be sexy, funny and just feel pretty and feel good."

Death in Paradise season 14 will see a new detective arrive on Saint Marie – played by EastEnders alum Don Gilet – following the emotional exit of fan favourite Neville Parker (Ralf Little) at the end of the previous run.

Fans can also look forward to the release of the first Death in Paradise puzzle book next month.

Death in Paradise season 14 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

