Death in Paradise star Don Warrington didn't fear being killed off
Commissioner Selwyn Patterson's fate was left in the balance in the show's 100th episode.
Death in Paradise actor Don Warrington has said he never believed his character Commissioner Selwyn Patterson would be killed off, after his life was left hanging in the balance in a recent episode.
The BBC drama returned with its 100th episode on Sunday night (4th February), but viewers were soon left worried when Selwyn was shot by a mystery assailant.
The character, who has been a part of the Saint Marie police drama since season 1, had been celebrating 50 years of police service when he stepped outside to catch his breath and was attacked by a mysterious figure
Thankfully, Selwyn survived his ordeal, and the person responsible for the shooting was caught by his trusty team, led by DI Neville Parker.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Warrington was asked if he feared being killed off when he read the script, to which he replied: “No, I thought it was a very smart thing to do on their part really. It kind of encompasses the whole series.
"Since the beginning, it had elements of everything – that was the celebration really. So I didn't think … and I read very quickly."
Warrington previously said of the 100th episode: "It was exciting to shoot, because I think it's an episode where we move away from the sort of conventional case, as it is a crime that involves everybody.
"Everybody is emotionally involved in solving it, given the victim is somebody they know. They have an emotional response that is different, because normally we don't know the victims, so there's a detachment when dealing with them."
He added: "There's a sense of jeopardy about this case, which I think hopefully makes it exciting to watch. I suppose the big question is, will he make it or not?"
Death in Paradise at 100
