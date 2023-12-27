Bourgine has suggested that next year's Christmas episode could see Camille return to Saint Marie to reunite with her mother.

"For the next Christmas, I think she'd like to invite her daughter to have fun and to be there," she said.

Elaborating on her ideas for the 2024 special, Bourgine said: "I love this [2023] Christmas special because Catherine is taking care of people and taking care of herself. It's a duty to take care of yourself sometimes, and Catherine always takes care of everybody else. Their love affairs, their problems when they work, when they're ill. She is always taking care of everybody, and I think she should take a little bit more care of herself. And she does this Christmas with Neville's mum.

"I think next Christmas, she should do it much more - inviting people to her home or her bar. Inviting her daughter and all of her friends and having a very big Christmas party at home. And I think that she could date someone and find love. A great Christmas present!"

Sara Martins plays DS Camille Bordey in Death in Paradise

A series original, the character of Camille originally appeared on Death in Paradise from 2011 to 2015, exiting in its fourth season, though she returned for a guest appearance in its 10th season, aired in 2021.

In the most recent season, broadcast in 2023, Catherine revealed that Camille was now pregnant.

Death in Paradise will return to our screens for season 13 in 2024, with "plenty of surprises" in store to celebrate the show's 100th episode, as promised by executive producer Tim Key.

