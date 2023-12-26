Death in Paradise Christmas special teases unexpected romance

With Benjamin and Mariana Stableforth unveiled as their father Gerry’s killers, the case was closed and the Saint Marie police force were free to let loose at a festive shindig – and that’s exactly what Naomi did.

While Neville’s confidence remained fragile in the Death in Paradise Christmas special following Sophie’s staggering betrayal last season, one of his colleagues decided to throw caution to the wind.

After expressing that she wished she could be more carefree like Neville’s mum Melanie, she took a leap of faith.

“Nothing bothers her, does just as she pleases, kisses who she wants, when she wants,” she said, before planting a kiss on Marlon’s lips.

“Ok, what just happened?” he said, both of them stunned into silence.

Neville, who witnessed the smooch, was also speechless as the Commissioner attempted to process what had happened between his colleagues.

“Tell me, did I see DS Thomas kissing Officer Pryce?” he asked, bemused.

The cocktails Naomi had been sinking all night certainly contributed to her decision, but will she come to regret the kiss? And how will that impact their work together?

Could this be the start of a beautiful new romance?

Death in Paradise will return to our screens for season 13 in 2024, with “plenty of surprises” in store to celebrate the show’s 100th episode, as promised by executive producer Tim Key.

Director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt added: “With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death in Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode.

“It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return.”

