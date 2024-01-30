Death in Paradise's Ralf Little on Neville's new hobby and potential love interest
Who is the mysterious 'Sunset Chaser'?
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has teased a surprising new hobby that detective Neville Parker takes up in the show's 13th season, which kicks off this weekend with the much-anticipated 100th episode.
Having been through the ringer recently, following an attempted framing by Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge), it appears that Neville is finding some solace in the world of blogging.
However, Little has warned that his work won't be setting the world alight, with an early post being "very Neville" in its focus on "science and geometry" – which colleague Marlon (Tahj Miles) seemingly considers rather dry.
"It’s not a blog that I would write, but he decides it is going to be about his time on the island," explained Little.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"It’s quite interesting, and we have a nice joke about it in the show, saying, 'I’m sure lots of people out there would be interested to see the life of a British detective on a Caribbean island…'" he continued.
More like this
If the longevity of Death in Paradise is anything to go by, he is absolutely right. However, things get off to a rocky start.
Little revealed: "No one really reads his blog, unsurprisingly. Apart from one fan, 'Sunset Chaser', who gets in touch to say his posts are interesting. The tone is flirty, and they are implied female, so Neville starts having a little bit of an online flirt.
"Marlon, of course, thinks he's being catfished by a guy. And Neville even starts to worry that maybe it could be Sophie who’s messing with his mind."
The return of Sophie – last seen being hauled off to prison – would certainly be a major twist, if that proves to be the case. Alternatively, there's every chance that Neville's virtual admirer could be genuine.
At any rate, this storyline proves Death in Paradise can still surprise us after all this time, with the 100th episode even putting the long-serving Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington) in the line of fire.
Tune in this weekend for some much-needed answers on his fate and more.
What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February
Death in Paradise episode 100 premieres on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 4th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.