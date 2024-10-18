He joked: "No. Didn’t figure it out once when reading the scripts. Luckily, Neville is cleverer than I am."

The book description reads (via Instagram): "Featuring 150 mind-bending puzzles, this fiendishly entertaining book whisks you away into the world of Saint Marie, casting you among your favourite characters and bringing you along on a brand new story.

"So grab a mojito and your magnifying glass – it’s time to find out whodunnit."

Death in Paradise: The Puzzle Book is released on Thursday 7th November 2024. Pre-order now from Amazon or Waterstones.

In addition to the puzzle book, fans are eagerly anticipating the next full season of Death in Paradise, which sees former EastEnders actor Don Gilet step into the position of Saint Marie's lead detective.

On his casting, Gilet said: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated."

He added: "Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

