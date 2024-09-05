RadioTimes.com caught up with three of the show's stars - Eve Hewson, Ishaan Khattar and Jack Reynor - to ask about the dance number, and it seems not everyone was totally on board with it from the off.

Laughing as the dance was brought up, Reynor said: "I was a big naysayer on that one."

Hewson added: "There was a lot of meltdowns. There was a lot of, like, 'I am not doing this, I'm calling my agent.' It was pretty funny. I was thrilled, because I'm just, like, probably the most amazing dancer."

When Khattar started laughing, Hewson jokingly asked, "Why are you laughing?" to which he responded: "I'm sorry, no reason."

The Perfect Couple. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Hewson continued: "I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't wait.' But everybody else, except for Ishaan, who is an actual professional dancer, everyone else was having a meltdown."

Khattar said the sequence was "a doozy", while Reynor admitted that "by the end of it, everybody actually kind of had fun".

Hewson said: "Everybody was like, 'I'm not doing it.' And then, by the end of the day, I turned around and all the boys were like, 'This is, actually, this is amazing.'"

Khattar added: "Also, may I say we wrapped out the show pretty much on that note, and it was, I think, the best note to leave."

Hewson then revealed that director Susanne Bier also joined the cast in the dance for one of the takes - but that this wasn't used in the final edit.

In the series, Hewson plays Amelia, a bride about to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket, the Winburys. However, a body washing up on the beach puts a halt to the plans.

Meanwhile, Khattar plays the best man, Shooter, and Reynor plays the brother of the groom, Thomas.

RadioTimes.com also spoke with two of the show's other stars, Liev Schreiber and Sam Nivola, who teased the twists and turns viewers can expect.

