Based on the novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses reflects the dangerous nature of the work by occasionally killing off a major character, with Olivia Cooke's Sid Baker and Dustin Demri-Burns's Min Harper being prime examples.

Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Oldman suggested that the story is poised to claim another life, following an earlier publicity photo that appeared to show his character at a funeral.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Yeah... somebody might cop it this time," he teased.

More like this

Of course, he couldn't be more specific than that to preserve the surprises that season 4 holds in store, but did reflect on the emotional impact of bidding farewell to a castmate.

"It’s very sad to see a friend go," continued Oldman. "Dustin is a comedian by trade and was so funny around the set that it was awful to see him go. You come back and regroup and there’s one of you missing. But you can play that absence."

Fans of the show will know that Lamb generally isn't the type to indulge in sentiment, but Oldman acknowledged that this could be an act masking deeper feelings for his rag-tag team of operatives.

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

"There’s a jadedness in Lamb, but he’s very loyal to these misfits," he explained. "When it really comes down to it, he probably cares more than most, although he gives the impression, as a protection, that he doesn’t."

The show has already been renewed for a fifth season, and the actor promised more "breadcrumbs" would be dropped about Lamb's fateful time in Berlin, recently explored in Herron's 2023 novel The Secret Hours.

Pick up the latest issue of Radio Times for more from Oldman and the Slow Horses cast, plus other television stars.

Radio Times magazine.

Slow Horses season 4 will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th September – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.