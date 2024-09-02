Slow Horses star Gary Oldman has seemingly confirmed another character death in the show's fourth season.

The celebrated actor plays Jackson Lamb in the espionage drama, which focuses on operatives exiled to an "MI5 dumping ground" following major errors in their intelligence careers.

Based on the novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses reflects the dangerous nature of the work by occasionally killing off a major character, with Olivia Cooke's Sid Baker and Dustin Demri-Burns's Min Harper being prime examples.

Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Oldman suggested that the story is poised to claim another life, following an earlier publicity photo that appeared to show his character at a funeral.

"Yeah... somebody might cop it this time," he teased.

Of course, he couldn't be more specific than that to preserve the surprises that season 4 holds in store, but did reflect on the emotional impact of bidding farewell to a castmate.

"It’s very sad to see a friend go," continued Oldman. "Dustin is a comedian by trade and was so funny around the set that it was awful to see him go. You come back and regroup and there’s one of you missing. But you can play that absence."

Fans of the show will know that Lamb generally isn't the type to indulge in sentiment, but Oldman acknowledged that this could be an act masking deeper feelings for his rag-tag team of operatives.

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses wearing a grey blazer and white shirt
Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

"There’s a jadedness in Lamb, but he’s very loyal to these misfits," he explained. "When it really comes down to it, he probably cares more than most, although he gives the impression, as a protection, that he doesn’t."

The show has already been renewed for a fifth season, and the actor promised more "breadcrumbs" would be dropped about Lamb's fateful time in Berlin, recently explored in Herron's 2023 novel The Secret Hours.

Slow Horses season 4 will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th September

