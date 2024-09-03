But despite the lack of updates, one of its stars is choosing to "remain as positive as possible" following production company Bron Studios going bankrupt.

"There are a lot of people who are interested in buying it, so I believe," said Emmett J Scanlan. "But who it's going to be and where it's going to land, I have no idea.

"I try to remain as positive as possible. I love the show and am so proud to have been a part of it. If indeed we come back for a season 3 – and I know the numbers on BBC iPlayer were insane – I'll be there in a heartbeat.

More like this

"In less time than it takes a heart to beat, I'll be there, and I'm sure everybody else will be as well."

Emmett J Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella, Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella and Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella in Kin season 2. BBC/RTÉ

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, Scanlan said that he hadn't watched any of his work for about "15 years" prior to Kin.

"I flew home [to Ireland] having forgotten about it, really, not knowing what was going to happen," he said.

"And it was the night before [the finale], we [the family] went out for a couple of drinks, and everybody was going crazy over what they thought would happen.

"They were all hypothesising about it and not one person came close to getting it right, and that made me really excited and made me think that we probably had a really special ending.

"And then I sat with my parents and my wife and we watched it. And then the credits rolled and I was both shocked and relieved at how well executed it was."

Read more:

Scanlan went on to describe the huge response to the show as "humbling".

"Season 1 was released and the response on social media and people getting in touch was quite insane and intense," he said.

"And people couldn't wait for season 2 – they were finding a streaming service or a dodgy box on which they could watch it.

"And then the BBC dropped it and the response from that has been nothing short of remarkable.

"It's been quite humbling, actually."

Kin season 2 is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.